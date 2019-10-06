Nigeria, Namibia to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is on a two-day working visit to Namibia to discus strengthening bilateral relations and international cooperation between Nigeria and Namibia.

The Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, Mrs Sarah Sanda, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Sanda, the minister is expected to meet with his counterpart Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mrs Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on Monday.

She said that both ministers would discuss bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest and concern to Nigeria and Namibia.

Sanda said that Onyeama on arrival held a meeting with Nigerians living in Namibia and took the opportunity to explain some programmes and policies on foreign relations of the federal government.

She said that the minister noted that it was heartwarming to note that there is no Nigerian in prison in Namibia.

Sanda said that Onyeama was received at the Hosea Kutako International Airport by Mrs Lilian Onoh, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Namibia, and Ambassador Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Executive Director, Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Namibia. (NAN)