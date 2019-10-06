National Sports Link Returns

National Sports Link has resumed operation. Now an online newspaper, National Sports Link was created with the sole aim of educating and informing the general public the happenings in sports, politics, entertainment and other news items.

Established in 1992 as a hard copy by late High Chief (Dr) Ejikeme E. Nzeh, National Sports Link suffered a great defeat from other competitors.

Reawakened by High Chief Obinna K Ejikeme-Nzeh, son of the late High Chief (Dr) Ejikeme E Nzeh, on July 31, 2019, National Sports Link regained its balance with the widest reach through innovation backed by excellent service delivery, highly motivated human capital and latest technology.

The newspaper stated that its mission was to impact positively on our readers/clients and society by providing high quality, clean, fair, reliable and affordable media products for promoting knowledge, political stability and economic prosperity.