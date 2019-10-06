Buhari Integrity Group Honours Barrister Tokunbo Wahab

What goes around comes around. Doubters may take up the above statement with prominent city lawyer Tokunbo Wahab. A few weeks back he was helping to organize a celebration in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the polls. Now, it is their turn to honour him.

The popular people’s lawyer was recently chosen as a special adviser on education by Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Of course, Tokunbo’s friends and associates, especially his fellow members of the Buhari Integrity Group (BIG) weren’t going to let the announcement pass just like that without celebrating it to the rooftops.

And so to an upscale restaurant inside Ikeja GRA where the group hosted the erudite legal practitioner and Lagos big boy to a moderately lavish dinner. It wasn’t your usual dinner as top Lagos socialites, Tokunbo’s prominent peers in the legal industry and some of his new colleagues at the state government trooped to the venue to celebrate with the high achiever on his recognition as one of those who can help take the state to another level.

Everyone wined and dined and generally had a good time. The group milled round Tokunbo, offering their congratulations. Some no doubt used the occasion to drop their calling card while beseeching the dude not to forget them now he has moved closer to the seat of power.

Not that it was all merriment at the event. Tokunbo is known for using every opportunity to make his intentions loud and clear and this time was no different. After thanking the group for the honour they showed by celebrating him, he went ahead to outline steps already taken in his new role and the task ahead. He promised that, with the ascension of the new governor, the dividends of democracy will become reality, rather than a mirage, for Lagosians.

The well-read owner of a respectable mansion in Banana Island wowed the crowd with his erudition and verve as he outlined the challenges facing education in the state. He, however, promised to do all in his power to catapult the education sector to a higher plane.

Tokunbo has previously been working for the betterment of the society in an official capacity. He was a member of the team that drafted the Nigerian Communications Law and the Enforcement Regulation. He was also a member of the Presidential Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Strategic Action Plan Committee for the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).