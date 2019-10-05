Tribunal Affirms Wike’s Election, Dismisses ADP’s Petition

By Ernest Chinwo

The Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Governorship Candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the last general election, Mr Victor Fingesi, against the reelection of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The tribunal described the petition as an adventure to discover the nonexistent. It declared that in the end, nothing was discovered by the petitioner.

In a judgment read by the Tribunal Chairman, Justice K.A. Orjiako, Saturday, the tribunal ruled that Fingesi of the ADP lacks the locus standi to file the petition.

The tribunal held that inconsistent facts contained in the petition filed by the ADP Governorship Candidate makes it incompetent.

According to the tribunal, the petitioner in his own petition, wrote that he was challenging the election of the first petitioner.

The tribunal noted that an election petition must challenge the person returned as winner and not the petitioner.

Justice Orjiako stated that the tribunal had earlier struck out the petition on the premise and the petitioner went on appeal. The court noted that the Court of Appeal affirmed that the petitioner lacks locus standi in view of the paragraphs of his own petition.

He ruled: “This petition is hereby by struck out. The petitioner lacks the locus standi to file the petition “.

The tribunal chairman said the petitioner also failed to prove widespread violence as claimed.

“We hold firmly that the petitioner has failed woefully his allegations. The petition lacks merit and is hereby dismissed,” he said.

Details later..