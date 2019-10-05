Mummy Glee, Africa’s Number One Hair and Skin Guru

Adebayo Happiness , mostly know as Mummy Glee is the CEO of Glee hair and skincare brand, born and grew up in Lagos Nigeria. We asked mummy glee to share with us a few hair and skincare secrets, as well as tips for potential entrepreneurs drawn from her personal experience, so stick with us to the end of the interview to find out more.

In a recent interview granted by Mrs Happiness Adebayo CEO of GLEe SKINCARE and GLEE HAIR – one of Nigeria’s Top premium and luxury hair brand she stated how tedious it is to runs Successful Online and Offline store. Furthermore, she stated that ,”Having to multitask at all time, researching now and then to be at the TOP of your game, because really these two businesses really look fun and easy from the outside, but it isn’t, my job is even more tedious than a banking job.”

The GLEE brand started 6 years ago, and the journey has been amazing. Over the years, Glee Hair and Skincare has been known to be a reputable brand in Africa with Quality Hair and Skincare products. They are also the inventors of Kiddies Hair Collection in Nigeria.

When asked her favourite part of being an entrepreneurs she said ,”The joy of bringing in products, advertising in a strategic way and seeing people from all over the world placing orders for them, its AMAZING!”

Happiness states that all her success was by God and here ever supporting husband. And in giving advice to younger entrepreneurs, she stated “Her good hairs and do great adventures, hair business strives when you sell quality hairs.”