Ikoyi Golf Club Agog as Indian Cup Returns

After years of missing from the golf calendar at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, the famed Indian Cup stages a return this year, the Indian Golfers Foundation (IGF),organisers of the event have revealed.

Already, the return of the famous tournament is causing excitement within the club as players and former winners say they look forward to this year’s edition.

In the past the Indian Cup golf competition was one of the most popular tournaments at the section and had produced winners likes Tim Ayomike.

Speaking with newsmen ahead of the pre-tournament qualifiers which coincides with the Club’s October monthly mug, Ayomike, said he was excited about the return of the event, “I am happy to hear that Indian Cup is staging a comeback. There is excitement as we look forward to the return this year,” Ayomike said.

“The Indian Cup is as big as the Nigeria up. I am the only winner of Indian Cup so far who has also won the Nigeria cup. So it good news to hear that it is returning to the section,” he added,

Over 200-players and invited guests are expected to participate in the qualifiers today.

The main events will hold between October 28 and November 2, and will feature caddies, ladies, invited guests and Ikoyi club golfers who scaled through the qualifying round.

Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria is expected to be the special guest of honour at the closing ceremony.