Harald Lifts 2019 Nigeria Cup Trophy

Zehi Harald last Saturday emerged winner of the 2019 Nigeria Cup after playing one of the best rounds of his life to net a score of 67 to beat over 180-other golfers who took part in the final round of the competition.

With the victory, Harald now replaces Folabi Balogun on the Nigeria Cup winner’s chart.

In the second position was Tolu Martins. Playing off handicap 15, Martins grossed 85 for 70-net beating two-time winner of the prestigious trophy Femi Feyide on Countback.

Feyide, whose last victory came in 2017, grossed 82 for 70 net score. He also won on Countback. Feyide plays off handicap 12.

Speaking shortly after being announced as the winner, Harald described the victory as refreshing, saying credit should go to the organisers for putting together a wonderful tournament.

Impressed by the outcome of the weeklong competition, Chairman, 2019 Nigeria Cup Organising Committee who also doubles as the Vice-Captain at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Uwem Udoh, said he was excited by the participation of every member of the section.

He said the success of the 2019 Nigeria Cup was hinged on the support of corporate organisations and individuals who spend their time and money to make sure that the tournament turned out as planned, saying he would forever be grateful to them.

Part of the highlights of the closing event was recognition of some outstanding Nigerians with a legacy of success.

Chief Tunde Afolabi, illustrious investor and businessman, Dr. Layi Fatona; Petroleum geologist, Dr. John Momoh, the Chairman of Channels Media Group and Soji Awogbade.

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuibu was one of the several dignitaries who graced the closing gala-night.

The Nigeria Cup is an annual event put together by the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 to celebrate the nation’s Independence anniversary.

This year’s edition is the 23rd in its series.