Gunmen Abduct Six People in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

Gunmen Saturday abducted six persons at Gurin town of Fufore local government area in Adamawa State .

Locals from Gurin told THISDAY on Saturday that the unknown gunmen first attacked the village before abducting the six people who were inspecting their cows about three kilometers away from Gurin town along Gurin/Fufore highway.

“To avert clashes between farmers and herders, it is the practice during rainy season that cows are tended about three kilometers outside the town at a specified field along Gurin/Fufore highway every year.

“Usually owners of the cows go on Saturday’s to inspect them. The kidnappers capitalise on this þ abducted six owners of the cows,” one of the locals said.

Mr Solomon Ibrahim, one of the residents who said he escaped by the whiskers said the assailants stormed the field with about seven AK 47 and took away the victims.

“I was inside the bush to ease myself when I heard commotion. I hid inside the bush and observed happenings. It was to say the least frightening and gory.

“I counted about seven of them bearing AK 47 rifles. They marched the victims inside the bush.

“It appears the marauders are not Nigerians as they speak French and a variant of Fulfulde that I cannot readily decipher,” he said.

Another resident of the town said as at 5:30pm, the gunmen were yet to make any ransome demand.

Adamawa State has been witnessing a spike in kidnapping for ransom lately.

A professor of soil science at Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, Adamu Zata, was abducted and released after the payment of N2m ransom, according a member of his family.

Also last week, Chairman of Tabbital Pulaku Jonde Jam (a Fulani group), Abdu Bali, was murdered in his house, in Yola, the state capital.

When contacted over Saturday’s abduction, spokesperson of the police in Adamawa, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, adding that only four persons were kidnapped.

He said, “Four persons were kidnapped but the bandits freed one of them to take information home.”