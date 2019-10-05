Coscharis Unveils First-ever 2019 BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle

by Bennett Oghifo

An awe-filled audience witnessed the unveil of the first-ever 2019 BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle by the President of the Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, assisted by the German Deputy Consul General, Herr Alexandra Christine, at this year’s annual international festival of the Banana Island community in Ikoyi, Lagos, recently.

Coscharis Motors is the sole franchisee of BMW brands in Nigeria with sales and service networks across the major cities.

At the launch, Joyful gasps were palpable at the peeling of the covers off the BMW X7, a piece of machinery the automaker described as “a statement of the luxury class; The elegant fusion of presence and personality.”

The super luxury vehicle is not for the mass market or for “everybody”, as the President of Coscharis, Dr. Maduka put it at the launch last Saturday.

According to the automaker, the BMW X7 blends presence, exclusivity and spaciousness with the versatile and agile driving properties customers would expect from a BMW Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). The newest and largest model in the BMW X line-up uses outstanding powertrain options and chassis technology, plus generous levels of space in each of its three rows of seats, a luxurious ambience and advanced equipment features, to deliver unparalleled experiences for the driver and passengers.

BMW’s new design language brings the modern elegance characteristic of the brand’s luxury-segment models to the exterior of the BMW X7, and adds visual poise, assurance and an overriding sense of authority. The BMW X7 represents the next stage in the premium carmaker’s ongoing model offensive in the luxury segment.

The expansive exterior dimensions of the BMW X7 take luxury to a new level. At 203.3 inches in length, 78.7 inches wide and 71.1 inches tall, and with a wheelbase of 122.2 inches, the X7 displays harmonious proportions and establishes itself as the new head of the BMW X model family. A new use of forms, dominated by clearly structured surfaces and precise lines, lends the BMW X7 its modern aura. The largest kidney grill ever designed for a BMW model features very prominently at the front of the new BMW X7. Together with the slim twin headlights extending up to the grill, it emphasizes the width of the car and creates presence. When viewed from the side, the large windows and long, flowing roofline of the new BMW X7 hint at a spacious interior bathed in light. The rear doors are longer than the front doors, emphasising the spaciousness of the SAV’s rear compartment and easing entry and exit for second and third row seat occupants. Clearly structured surfaces and the eye-catching character line rising up to the rear are hallmarks of the brand’s new design language. The versatile functionality of the new BMW X7 is highlighted by its 8.7 inches of ground clearance.

The new 2019 BMW X7 launches with a choice of two updated gasoline engines. Heading up the range is the BMW X7 xDrive50i, with an extensively updated 4.4-liter V8 engine. A 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, found under the hood of the new BMW X7 xDrive40i rounds out the model line-up. All engines channel their power through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, while BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive is on hand to ensure that power is transferred into secure progress – on or off road.

The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology in both gasoline engines features turbocharging, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing.

Welcoming guests to the launch of the first ever BMW X7 and the 7 series, which is in its sixth generation, Maduka said, “The X7 reveal is the very first in our market, meaning this Estate has the privilege of being the first to view and host this model. Clearly, the BMW X7 and 7 series are both flagship in their respective segments (luxury SUV and sedan). We are glad to have this launch here given the global representation at this festival, which by extension, helps to cement the global feel and acceptance of these BMW brands.

“For the first time ever in the history of BMW, the BMW 7 series, which has remained a benchmark for luxury sedans, comes as a SAV – the X7. The BMW X7 as the latest premium Sports Activity Vehicle is designed to reflect the personality and requirements of the owner. It not only adds a new top model to the X family, but also defines a progressive approach to luxury for the BMW brand.

“The X7 offers standard three row seating for 7 with optional second-row Captain’s chairs offering a more exclusive seating arrangement for 6 standard two-axle air suspension, 21-inch alloy wheels and advanced driver assistance systems ensures that the new BMW X7 lives up to expectations of style, driver engagement, passenger comfort and all-weather and all-terrain capability.

“While we are here to celebrate our diversity and culture, we are proud to reveal a unifying first ever BMW X7 and a new 7 Series. These vehicles are borderless on-road power, competency and capability. But to really appreciate these BMW vehicles you need to understand the levels of refinement and innovation captured in them and to experience this, ladies and gentlemen, we need you to book a test drive appointment with our team now.”