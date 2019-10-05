Christina Bartlet Wins Best Tv Presenter Award in UK

BY Tosin Clegg

Christina is the presenter of the award winning show, Minas Dollz Talk show which airs on Ben Tv Uk. It discusses issues concerning women such as health, relationship, lifestyle and more.

The one-hour Show provides a platform where successful women and men from all walks of life are invited as guest to speak about their journey and challenges.

Regional Enterpreneurs Empowerment Business Awards acronym, was initiated by Ché aka Ms Boss Lady, who was inspired to make a change after the National Riots in August 2011.

The awards place strong morals and ethics on opening all the Award Categories to reflect the equal opportunities that they embrace here staying true to their slogan as they continue “Branching Out Awarding Success” to all cultures across the Regions.

Speaking on winning the award presented to her by Mayor of Croydon London, Christina said: “I want to thank the organisers and everyone that made it happen. I’m humbled by this award presented to me. I want to use this opportunity to encourage others to put in their best in all they do. I look forward to seeing everyone again soon, I’ve got nothing but love for you all. It felt great being honoured with the award, there’s a feeling of fulfillment and pride, but also motivation and a very strong desire to do much more.”

Christina looking on after this awards is working towards becoming a much bigger brand and building her show into one of the most watched and celebrated world wide.