APC Planning to Deploy ‘Federal Might’, Alleges Diri, PDP Guber Candidate

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to deploy what he termed ‘federal might’ to intimidate members of his party in the build-up to the poll.

Speaking when a coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGOs) and thousands of party loyalists marched through the capital city from Igbogene to Peace Park, opposite the seat of government, Diri who was flanked by his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, said the APC was not ready for a fair contest during the next election.

During the event which had in attendance market men and women, captains of industry and key politicians , Diri urged the people to resist any attempt to steal their votes.

“For those who want to kill our people and intimidate them because of this election, we will resist you. The APC is not ready to contest this November 16 governorship election, they want to use federal might to intimidate our members and the people of this state. Let me tell them now that Bayelsa is PDP, and PDP is Bayelsa. We will resist them.

“Bayelsa State has grown above the level of violence and intimidation that APC is known for. There is no place for APC in Bayelsa State. Governor Seriake Dickson has laid the foundation for our progress and development in this state, we want to raise the bar and bring prosperity for you the good people of Bayelsa,” he noted.

He stressed that despite the ‘giant strides’ recorded by the current administration in critical sectors since 2012, his administration christened “Consolidation For Prosperity” would build on the successes by providing the enabling environment for all to succeed.

“I am sure you don’t want to go back to Famtagbe ( a local security outfit formed by a previous government), the era where our youths were killed every day. Governor Dickson has laid the foundation for prosperity. My job is to bring prosperity and succour to our youths and women.

“Our women will be involved in businesses and trading . Our youths will learn skills and become leaders. That is why we are preaching consolidation for prosperity. Anything you do, in my era, you will prosper.

“We do not want the Bayelsa of incessant killings, not one in which some people look down on others. Nobody is born to be poor. Everybody struggles to be rich. We will create the right environment for everybody to do what they can and become rich,” he promised. He also warned those who are planning to buy guns for the youths or planning to kill to desist.

State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Cleopas Moses expressed gratitude to party faithful who defied the downpour to attend the event, saying those who are still in doubt over the general acceptance of the candidacy of Senator Diri would be convinced by the large number of supporters.

Cleopas, however, called on members of the party to take the message of unity and solidarity witnessed at the rally to their various units and wards to ensure victory for the PDP.

In a remark, the Director-General of the Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organisation, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei said the large turnout of party supporters was a testament to the acceptance of the PDP governorship candidate and his running mate as the best option for the state.

In attendance at the rally were, members of the House of Assembly led by the new speaker, Mr Monday Obolo-Bobou, PDP Board of Trustees member, Chief Remi Kuku, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chairmen of the eight local government councils and other top government functionaries.