Amuwogames Back in November with Added Entertainment

BY Tosin Clegg

Amuwogames, a sporting festival created by Seun Ayeni has announced the forthcoming second edition of the games scheduled to hold in November 2019.

Chairman of Amuwo Odofin, Engr. Valentine Buraimoh, Founder of Amuwogames, Seun Ayeni, executives of the Amuwo-Odofin Local government, organising committee and media partners were all present at the press conference where information about the festival was unveiled.

Buraimoh assured the organisers of his support stating, “I am solidly behind the Amuwogames Initiative. My government will give all necessary support, and I want to urge the entire community to do the same.”

The organiser, Ayeni added that there would be cycling, draft, marathon, 100m races, table tennis, snooker, volleyball, video games and so many other games totalling 16.

In his words, “The overall objective is youth development, we understand that the youths have so much energy and if we do not generate the energy to sports it goes to the negative. we are using sports to enhance this, bringing sportsmanship spirit which would lead to communal unity.”

Several sponsors also promised to be a part of the games and also pledged to lend a hand in one way or the other during the course of the festival.