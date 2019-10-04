Sen Okonkwo to be Honoured at 2019 Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award

Senator Annie Clement Okonkwo is among the notable names that will be honoured at the December 1, 2019, Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award.

The Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is committed in celebrating and honoring individuals, entrepreneurs and companies that have carved a niche for themselves in the country.

Sen Okonkwo’s nomination as one of the recipients of the award didn’t come as a surprise. His contribution and significant contributions to the economic growth through his companies Pentagon Oil&Gas, Topwide Ventures a real estate company and others, are well appreciated as he is making the economy more attractive to international and local investors.

However, Okonkwo has built a conglomerate employing over 7,000 people that includes firms such as Reliance Telecomm, Clemco Industries, Modern Communications (satellite TV Network), MacClemm Marketing Communications, Sunflower Nigeria and Pentagon Oil.

The Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network-Nigeria (GEN) and Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), have rolled out series of activities to celebrate the immense contributions of Nigeria entrepreneurs and corporate organizations driving the economic growth and development of the economy.

Some of those who have received this prestigious award includes: Aiteo Group, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Chief Cosmos Maduka, MTN Communications Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dana Air, Ecobank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd, NPF Pensions Ltd, Nedcomoaks, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Fidelity Bank Plc, Pirotti Projects Ltd, Keystone Bank, Genesis Energy Group, Gesi Asamaowei, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo amongst many others.

The Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is an initiative of Emagez Solutions, in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network-Nigeria, Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), and African Entrepreneurs Foundation, endorsed by SMEDAN.