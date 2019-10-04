Misuse of Firearms: Police Review Force Order 237

To get stun guns IG warns against political violence in Kogi, Bayelsa elections

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In a bid to contain the misuse of firearms by policemen, the Police High Command Thursday launched a revised Force Order 237 that regulates the police rules of engagement.

In the revised document, the Nigerian Police would adopt the use of taser and stun guns in place of conventional live bullets for low-risk operations.

This is coming as the police have arrested 1,151 crime suspects across the country within the last three months

Speaking at a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, said the review was informed by the need to maintain the standards of democratic policing hinged on the protection of fundamental human rights.

“It is in furtherance to this that I initiated actions towards the acquisition and deployment of electro-muscular disruption technology-based weaponry, which is commonly known as taser or stun guns for low-risk police operations.

“This is with the intention of addressing public concerns on misuse of firearms by the Police with its attendant consequences on lives and effect on the attainment of our community policing vision”, he said.

He commended the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Swiss Government, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and AIG Austin Iwar (rtd.) among others who collaborated with the Nigeria Police to review the force order.

The IG said the special training programmes were being organised for special units of the police in order to equip them with the right orientation for policing in the 21st century.

“In addition, special trainings are being organised for the special units of the Police, including the police mobile force, special forces, counter-terrorism unit, anti-robbery detachments, anti-kidnapping squads and the criminal investigation operatives.

“This is with the intention of equipping them with the right orientation for policing in the 21st century and to align their operations within the expectations of the law and the citizens”, he said.

He said the review was informed by the need “to situate our vision in this regard to the standards of democratic policing, which is hinged on the protection of fundamental human rights, it is considered expedient that Force Order 237, which defines our Rules of Engagement (RoE) be reviewed, standardised and simplified”.

On crime prevention, the Inspector-General said 1,151 crime suspects were arrested across the country, while noting that available statistics showed that criminal activities were at a low ebb.

He said the confidence deficit between the Police and the citizenry had narrowed significantly.

“In furtherance to these, the trust gap between the citizens and the police have been significantly narrowed and the bond to fight and reclaim our communities from the criminals who are our common enemies has been strengthened. In addition, the commitment and capacity of the Nigeria Police to re-dominate the public space and deny criminals the liberty to manifest their heinous crimes has been appreciably boosted.

“In consequence, between August 2019 to date, a total of 1,151 high-profile suspects have been arrested nationwide. This includes 470 armed robbery suspects, 216 kidnap suspects, 335 suspected cultists, and 130 murder suspects”, he said.

On the gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States, Adamu Mohammed warned politicians who may want to adopt undemocratic means to realise their ambition to be prepared to face the consequences of their actions.

He assured that the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were working to ensure a peaceful election.

“The upcoming elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states will again put our professionalism and doggedness to test. Let me seize this opportunity to assure all citizens and stakeholders, including the international community of our determination to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in creating conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“While assuring law abiding citizens and stakeholders of their safety during the elections, let me warn all political actors who may want to adopt undemocratic and illegal means to achieve their aspirations to bury such thoughts now or be prepared to face the consequences, as they will be identified, isolated and made to face the wrath of the law”, he warned.