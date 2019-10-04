Madrid Hosts Presentation of New LaLiga Santander Ambassadors

The transfer market is closed for Spanish clubs, but LaLiga continues to strengthen its squad of Ambassadors around the globe with the arrival of four of its most distinguished representatives.

Jose Maria Gutierrez ‘Guti’, the ex Real Madrid midfielder; Fernando Hierro, formerly of Real Madrid and Real Valladolid; Denilson, the former Real Betis winger; and Anair Lomba ‘Lombi’, the former RCD Espanyol de Barcelona Ladies and Valencia Feminas CF player are the four new additions who have thrown their clout behind the LaLiga Santander Ambassadors project, now into its sixth season.

Madrid provided the backdrop to welcome the four new additions who joined the twenty-odd LaLiga Santander Ambassadors already representing LaLiga around the world: Fernando Sanz, Gaizka Mendieta, Fernando Morientes, Carles Puyol, Ismael Urzaiz, David Albelda, Fernando Redondo, César Sánchez, Frédéric Kanouté, Milinko Pantic, Diego Forlán, Marcos Senna, Luis García, Carlos Valderrama, Julio Baptista, Samuel Eto’o, Xabi Prieto and Robert Pirès.

The Ambassadors all enjoyed the event dressed by Emidio Tucci, the El Corte Ingles fashion brand which will suit them throughout the 2019/2020 season.

In the case of female Ambassadors Ainztane Encinas, Anaïr Lomba and Vero Boquete – the latter of which could not attend the event – their official outfit will be Woman Fiesta and Casual Lloyd’s.

Other Ambassadors who could not attend the event and who will wear Emidio Tucci throughout the season include Christian Karembeu, Patrick Kluivert and Steve McManaman.

Javier Tebas, the president of LaLiga; Oscar Mayo, LaLiga’s director of marketing and international development; and Fernando Sanz, LaLiga’s director of institutional relations and the Ambassadors and Legends project, gave a warm welcome to the new members of LaLiga Santander Ambassadors and to the sponsors representing the brand and transmitting the values of the competition across the globe.

Guti, Hierro, Denilson and Lombi, along with the rest of the Ambassadors, will work shoulder to shoulder with LaLiga to further its internationalisation, promote and uphold its values in every corner of the globe, share their experiences as LaLiga players, and contribute their knowledge and experience in other strategic markets for the organisation, as well as adding incalculable value to the LaLiga brand.

These iconic figures from Spanish football have displayed values such as authenticity, responsibility, development, transparency, integrity, teamwork and self-improvement throughout their careers and it is for this reason that LaLiga has decided to partner with them and project their international image during this new and exciting sixth season of LaLiga Santander Ambassadors.