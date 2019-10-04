Edo govt constitutes boards of EDPA, Local Govt Service Comm., EDOSACA, five others

The Edo State Government has constituted the boards of the Edo Development and Property Authority, the Local Government Service Commission, Law Service Commission, and five other government institutions in the state.

The other institutions, whose board members were announced, include Edo City Transport Service, Technical & Vocational Education Board, Health Management Board, State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, and the Waste Management Board.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., who announced the constitution of the boards, said the appointments of chairman and members of the boards take immediate effect.

The EDPA board include Isoken Omo from Ikpoba Okha as Executive Chairman-nominee, while Hon. Saturday Okosun (Esan North East); Mr Francis Dogo (Akoko Edo); Chief (Hon) Jacobson Nasamu (Etsako Central); Micheal Aigbekaen (Egor); Mr. Patrick Eregie (Oredo) are members-nominee.

For Edo City Transport Service, Pullen Itepu Osariemen from Esan South East is the Chairman-nominee; while Stanley Otabor (Uhunmwonde); Benson Osifo (Ikpoba Okha); Anthony Eremeh (Etsako Central); Monday Aigbekaen (Egor); Ohikhia Moses (Owan East) Osamudiamen Oriafoh (Esan Central) are members-nominee.

Dr. Christopher Adesotu from Ovia South West is the Chairman-nominee of the state’s Technical & Vocational Education Board; while Monday Osas Igbinigie (Orhiomwon); Best Oseh (Igueben), and Paul Igili (Owan West) are members-nominee.

For the Law Reform Commission, Charity Aiguobarueghian Esq. from Ovia North East is the Chairman-nominee; while other members-nominee are Chris Eguasa Esq. (Ikpoba Okha); Raphael Ajagbode Esq. (Ovia South West); Percy Okojie Esq. (Esan South East); Alex Irotumhe Esq. (Etsako Central); George Enareba Esq. (Owan West), and Ernest Okhiria Esq. (Esan West).

Dr. Hamilton E. Ehijiator from Esan West is the Chairman-nominee of the state’s Health Management Board, with Nurse Sunday Airnugha (Owan East); Raymond Ehikioya (Esan Central) and Efosa Irorere Igunbor (Orhionmwon) as members-nominee.

For the State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, (EDOSACA), Dr. Alex Okoh from Orhionmwon is the Chairman-nominee; while Ugbo Iyiriaro (Orhionmwon); Alhaja Aminat Suleiman (Etsako West) and Mary Iyengumwena (Uhunmwode) are members-nominee.

Tom Uloko from Etsako West is the Chairman-nominee of the Local Government Service Commission; while George Ohioma (Owan West); Andy Eghadon (Esan North East), and Peter Ekhator (Ovia North East) are members-nominee.

For the Waste Management Board, Moynda Sule from Akoko Edo is the Chairman-nominee; Patrick Okoudu (Igueben); with Daniel Ogbewe (Uhunmwode), Frank Guobadia (Ovia North East); Solomon Agbonlahor (Ovia South West) and Egbunuekhe Ezekiel Lucky (Etsako East) as members-nominee.