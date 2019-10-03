Verve Promises Efficient Payment Solutions Delivery

By Emma Okonji

Verve Card has promised to continually improve financial inclusion across borders and make payments much more seamless and efficient.

Founder/Group Managing Director, Interswitch Group, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, promoters of Verve Card, made the promise during a media event in Lagos, recently to mark Verve’s 10th year anniversary.

Elegbe, stated that the card scheme had experienced steady and explosive growth in the payment segment.

According to him, “Our card scheme has grown from just an idea to solve the payment inefficiencies in Nigeria, into a bouquet of innovative payment solutions for Nigerians, Africans, and the rest of the world.

“I consider these first 10 years as years of consolidation and growth. We anticipate the next 10 years to be years of massive investment in unprecedented payment service delivery.”

Noting that nothing good comes easy, Elegbe, said the company had its fair share of turbulent times, but succeeded in overcoming it because of its people.

“Our people have trudged on, ensuring that objectives set are met, projects are delivered, relationships with partners are well nurtured and ultimately, customers are satisfied.

“All these have helped the brand to earn its stripes and come this far. Today, the solutions and products Verve has brought to the marketplace demonstrate what can happen to any endeavour when met with the right people, opportunities and environment,” Elegbe said.

CEO, Verve International, Mike Ogbalu III, who narrated the story of Verve, said the product remained one of resilience, innovation, determination and most importantly, a business proposition that has turned out to be successful.

He added: “At the time Verve was introduced, Nigeria was dominated by international card schemes. There was the need to have a domestic card scheme with better understanding of the needs of the Nigerian populace and Africans at large.

“Today, we have built a payment solution that does not only allow ease of payment across Africa, but has a superstructure that the rest of the world is willing to embrace”

He added: “Verve is not only a payment card; Verve has become a lifestyle for its users. It is the way we pay, play and interact. Verve is both a contact and contactless payment solution, a physical and virtual store of value. It is African’s key to exchange”.

Currently, the Verve Classic card is issued in Nigeria and eight other African countries and accepted in 21 African countries; while the Verve Global card is accepted in 185 countries including the US, UK and Dubai.

Verve is a leading payments technology and card business in Africa established by Interswitch Group in 2009.