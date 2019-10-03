ICSL Wins Connectivity Award

Network infrastructure and connectivity solutions operator, ICSL has emerged as the Connectivity Company of the Year. The company was honoured at the Nigeria Telecom and Information Technology Awards (NTITA), which held at Oriental Hotel in Lagos recently.

The Awards which is organised by InstinctWave in collaboration with the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), recognises companies that have distinguished themselves through exemplary services and innovations. Seen as the benchmark for outstanding performances in the industry and a symbol of excellence, the Awards recognises ICSL as the leader in driving connectivity in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, ICSL’s efficient service delivery in the provision of stable and highly available wireless area network (WAN) solutions sets it apart among operators providing similar services in the country. The company was also commended for leveraging best technologies to provide exceptional services to its clients. This, the organisers said, the company does at a very competitive rates while adhering to industry standards, professional practices and integrity.

Receiving the award at the event which had in attendance industry regulators and operators, ICSL CEO, Mr Yemi Oshodi thanked ATCON and InstinctWave for the recognition, noting that it would spur the organisation to do more. He added that ICSL as provider of premium broadband network infrastructure and connectivity solutions in the country would continue to uphold its core values of innovation, integrity and respect for people, as well as customer focused professionalism and excellence.