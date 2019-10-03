Free Sowore Protest Holds in New York Saturday

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nigerian activists and other protesters will hold rally in New York City on Saturday, demanding the release of the Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

THISDAY learnt on Thursday that the protest is billed for the 54th Street and the 2nd Avenue. The rally will begin at 10 a.m.

Some of the activists behind the proposed New York rally are Dimeji Ayanwale, Toun Willias, Bukola Oreofe and Jimmy Fasheun.

A source confided in THISDAY that protest organisers intend to use the rally to attract international sympathy for Sowore, who was arrested early August in Lagos, after he called for a revolution to upstage the government of President Muhammadu Buhari on the premise that the February election was not credible.

On Monday, the activist, who is the publisher of an online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, was arraigned in a court in Abuja, where he pleaded not guilty to seven-count charge of treason, money laundering, cyber-stalking and harassing the President.

Last week a court rejected the request of the DSS to keep Sowore in detention beyond the 45 days initially granted. The DSS, however, refused to release him as ordered.

He will be arraigned before Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu in a high court sitting in Abuja on Friday.