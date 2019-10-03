Former Nigerian Football Captain, Isaac Promise, is Dead

Sunday Ehigiator

Nigerian international Isaac Promise is dead. His death was announced by his US football club, Austin Bold FC.

The 31 year old was said to have died on Wednesday, October 2, with no specific cause of death stated by the club.

A post on the club’s official website by the club’s Chairman, Bobby Epstein, said, “The greatest loss a team can suffer is not on the scoreboard, it’s the death of a fellow teammate.

“It’s with shock and grief that we acknowledge the sudden death of Promise Isaac.

“On behalf of the BOLD organisation; we wish his wife, children and family strength and peace as they struggle to cope with his death.”

Prior his death, Promise Isaac was a Nigerian football player who played for Austin Bold FC in the USL Championship. He was the captain of the Nigerian football team that won the silver medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. He played professionally for 14 seasons, much of which was spent in Turkey.

