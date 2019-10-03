Auchi Poly Mass Comm Students Class 93 Holds Reunion, Honours Delta Commissioner

The Delta State Chapter of the Auchi Polytechnic Mass Communication Students, Class 93, has honored their classmate and state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu with an award in appreciation of his commitment to the growth of the alumni body.

The award was presented to Aniagwu in his office in Asaba by a delegation led by the Vice Chairman of the group, Mr. Emeke Ikemefune.

Ikemefune who stood in for the Chairman of the Delta State Chapter of body, Mr. Boniface Onyedi, said the award was in recognition of Aniagwu’s contributions to the programmes of the Auchi Polytechnic Mass Communication Students, Class 93 both in the state and national levels.

He disclosed that the award was to be presented to him at the reunion party held on Saturday 28 September 2019 and attended by members and their spouses, but for his absence.

Ikemefune assured Aniagwu of their unflinching support and commended his dedication to duty as Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and now Commissioner for Information.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the body, Nkem Nwaeke, while felicitating with Aniagwu, informed the Information Commissioner of the election of a seven member executive to run the affairs of the Delta State chapter of the association.

Nwaeke told Aniagwu that he was elected an ex-officio one of the body which has Boniface Onyedi as Chairman, Emeke Ikemefune, Vice Chairman, Bertrand Ojeh, Secretary, Comfort Folunsho, Treasurer, Nkem Nwaeke, PRO and Joseph Ikupa as ex-officio two.

Addressing the delegation, Aniagwu regretted his inability to make it to the reunion party despite efforts made to be there, but promised to be present at future gathering of the group, stressing that he had looked forward to the gathering of classmates after 26 years.

The Information Commissioner expressed gratitude to have been so honoured by his peers and solicited their continued support in building a stronger Delta as envisioned by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He further enjoined his colleagues to intensify the campaign against societal ills, and pledged to give his maximum support towards the advancement of society through the activities of the group, even as he urged the members to move in one direction to achieve greater goals.

The Public Relations Officer of the alumni body, Nwaeke, had in a statement, said the then representative of the class, Joseph Ikupa and the Delta State Chairman of the group, Onyedi, had during the reunion party, expressed gratitude to God for the grace of meeting again after 26 years and for the life attainments of most members.

They congratulated two classmates, Aniagwu who is the Commissioner for Information, Delta State and Mr. Sunday Aghaeze, Personal Assistant to President Mohammed Buhari on Photography for their appointments, even as they urged the duo to remain good ambassador of Auchi Polytechnic Mass Comm Students Class 93.

Ikupa and Onyedi stressed the need to embark on programmes that would impact positively to the society, particularly the alma mata.

The high point of the event was exchange of gifts.