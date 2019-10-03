2023: Adebanjo Makes Case for South-east Presidency

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The leader of Afenifere Socio-political group, Cheif Ayo Adebanjo, has said that for the sake of unity of the country presidency should go to the South-east in 2023.

The elder statesman disclosed this Thursday while featuring on The Morning Show on ARISE TV, a sister company of THISDAY.

Adebanjo was also of the opinion that President Muhammadu Buhari was not concerned about the unity of the country because of his failure to address the issue of restructuring in his independence day address to the nation.

He said he had no reason to hate Buhari, adding that he is only interested in a leader that would keep the country as one united nation.

Adebanjo lamented that the 1999 constitution foisted on the country by the military made Buhari the most powerful president in the world, stressing that the constitution made the 36 states governors to be subordinate to the president.

Asked if he sees the possibility of presidency returning to the South-west in 2023? Adebanjo said, “you talk about unity, that is where you will know where the sincerity lies. If you are keen about unity, will there be a unit of the country that you will deprive presidency? What does that mean for unity?

“We are talking about people who want Nigeria to stay together. How can anybody who loves this country talk of the presidency coming to the South-west in 2023. That’s why I tell you all these people are not serious, including Buhari. Why should you exclude the South-east? Is South-east not part of Nigeria?

“South-west has had, South-south has had, the North has had, why exclude the South-east if you want them to be there? That is the point I was making earlier on.”

Details later…