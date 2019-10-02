Zenith Bank Set to Take over Headmasters’ Cup in Delta

After the success recorded since sponsoring the revived Delta State Principal Cup, the official sponsor of the competition, Zenith Bank PLC, is on the verge of taking over the state’s Headmasters’ Cup, which will be for pupils in the primary school.

It will be recalled that the state started the Headmasters’ Cup last year without any major sponsor, but Zenith has confirmed they would be taking over the competition and turn it around as they did the Principals’ Cup in the state.

Speaking with our correspondent, the bank’s Zonal Head, Asaba, Lucky Ighade, who represented the Managing Director of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, at the kickoff ceremony of this year’s Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals’ Cup, said the bank was just waiting to announce the details of the new partnership.

He expressed his happiness on the continuous partnership on the Principals’ Cup.

“We are working on taking over the Headmasters’ Cup, I will say we should consider it done, we are just trying to work out the modalities,” he said.

“We are in it for good and not just the Headmaster Cup, we are already discussing with the state in the area of athletics and other sports.

“This is something we are expected to do, we are proud to be associated with the Principals Cup, we are happy with the standard exhibited by the teams. It has been a wonderful partnership.

“We are just pleading for the standard to be maintained because anything Zenith Bank involve with, we always want credibility, fairness and just.

“For the Headmasters’ Cup, we are behind you and every other things aimed at making the youth get better.”