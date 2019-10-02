Sigma Pensions Partners JAN

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Dave Uduanu has been slated to host a master class at the 20th anniversary of Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) to enlighten youths on financial literacy.

Uduanu who represents sigma pensions on the board of JAN would be holding a ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early,’ session as a spin-off of the event with the theme: ‘Creating an agenda for the youth and the future of Nigeria’

The 20th anniversary celebration is slated to hold on October 4, 2019, in Lagos.

Over 2000 young people and an array of seasoned professionals are expected to be in attendance.

Uduanu, also congratulated JAN, on its 20th anniversary and praised the organisation on its consistent role in delivering unique and experiential programs focused on preparing young people to succeed in a global economy through entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness.

A statement made available to THISDAY, reiterated Sigma Pensions’ commitment to supporting JAN activities in the coming years.

“We have partnered with JAN because of their consistency, determination and tenacity in their vision to improve the lives of Nigerian youths and the society through innovative initiatives.”

On the topic he would be discussing, he said: “Financial literacy is a major indicator of the state of a society, it is important to inculcate in our youth the tenets of financial management in order to ensure that they are adequately prepared for a life after work.

JAN, a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide, the world’s oldest and largest non-profit economic education organisation dedicated to empowering students on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship through experiential, hands-on programs, in partnership with JA-Nigeria Board Members such as Dangote, FirstBank, CitiBank, Stanbic IBTC, Deloitte, Schlumberger, Verraki Partners, Sigma Pensions and Agile Communications.