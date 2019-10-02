Saham Unitrust Unveils Online Platform

Saham Unitrust Insurance Nigeria Limited has made its Travel Insurance solution available online to enable customers get their travel insurance policies from any part of the world.

The company said this was part of its efforts to be innovative and continue to make insurance more accessible to the public.

It added that the company has continued to improve on its services as part of its bid to remain competitive in the ever-dynamic business world and meet the needs of the insuring public.

While explaining the benefits of its cover, the company said the travel insurance cover serves the travellers better, reduces operational costs and improves professional efficiencies.

Unlike the current system where every transaction is typed on individual workstations and stored in multiplicity of places, the new solution was designed to run on an enterprise database platform that would allow all transactions to be generated at the click of a button.

The insurance company is in partnership arrangement with Swan International Assistance, to provide travel insurance for intending travellers for all Schengen countries and worldwide coverage, against emergency medical assistance, repatriation and evacuation, among others.