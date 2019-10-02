OAU, Orange Academy Partner to Offer New Programme

Africa’s first Practical School of Integrated Brand Experience and Idea Management, Orange Academy and the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, are in collaboration to offer a new academic programme to be known as the Advanced Professional Certificate in Brand Experience Design and Communication Arts.

The formal announcement of the collaboration and the new programme was made at the 10th Orange Academy Immersion and Art of Positive Thinking (APT) ceremony held in Lagos recently.

The ceremony, which is an annual rite of passage for every graduating brand experience specialist of the academy, celebrated the graduation of 75 graduands who now join an army of over 5,000 alumni that are often referred to as ‘Orange Minds’.

The event also had in attendance family members and friends of the graduands, Orange alumni, faculty, Orange Academy board members, and distinguished industry stakeholders who were all delighted to warmly receive the team from OAU, led by Dr. Adeola Ogunrin of the Department of Adult Education and Lifelong Learning, who made the collaboration officially public.

Ogunrin, while addressing the gathering on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, said: “This evening we have come before you to say that Orange Academy has become a part of us. We have studied Orange Academy very closely and believe very strongly that they are worthy of this collaboration. The Obafemi Awolowo University will ensure that the highest standard that we are known for is strictly adhered to during this programme and collaboration.

“The programme, Advanced Professional Certificate in Brand Experience Design and Communication Arts fit into the vision of our department which is to fill the gap in vital areas of developing manpower, training, professional and other important components of adult life. The curriculum has been so designed to cater for relevance and advances at the workplace to impact lives positively for a better Nigeria.”

The programme is a two semester course that spans six-month duration of major practical sessions, which upon completion will earn participants the Advanced Professional Certificate in Brand Experience Design and Communication Arts from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

Speaking on behalf of the provost, faculty, management and the entire staff of Orange Academy, the spokesperson, Femi Odukoya stated: “We are so delighted that after such a conscientious journey of creating and offering the brand experience programme for 10 years, the Obafemi Awolowo University’s collaboration with us is an attestation to our commitment and vision of ‘This One thing’.

“Our vision of ‘This One thing’ is to discover and nurture the inner creative self to tell stories that can change businesses, brands and people for good. The newly announced Advanced Professional Certificate in Brand Experience Design and Communication Arts is aimed at affording participants with more academic-based practical experience that will be administered by a reputable citadel of learning such as the Obafemi Awolowo University.”