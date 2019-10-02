Masari Swears in 14 Special Advisers

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Wednesday, swore in 14 special advisers who will assist him to spearhead the affairs of the state.

Four out of the 14 special advisers are newly appointed by the governor, while the remaining 10 were reappointed.

Swearing in the aides at the Government House, the governor said that performance would be key and periodically benchmarked as a basis to remain in office.

Masari, who pointed out that his administration would not tolerate any corrupt practice, added that the new appointees’ loyalty as public officers should be to God and the people of state.

The governor affirmed that honesty, transparency, accountability, equity, justice, fairness and unalloyed commitment should remain the cardinal objectives of the appointees while piloting the affairs of their respective offices.

Masari stated that the four new special advisers among the appointees were appointed to fill the need for realignment and readjustment in the executive council to address challenges of development.

He, however, said the state government under his leadership would create new ministries to accommodate the four newly appointed aides to boost governance and ensure speedy dispensation of democratic dividends to the electorate.

“The four new special advisers may be new members of the state executive council but not new to the APC administration in the state. However, you should put people first in all your conducts in office,” he added.

He appealed to both farmers and Fulani herdsmen to embrace the culture of educating their children, adding that they should not sell farmlands or cattle to marry off their children.

The appointees are Alhaji Bashir Dayyabu, Lawal Tanimu Saulawa, Alhaji Kabir Sha’aibu, Abdullahi Ibrahim Mahuta, Muntari Lawal, Bashir Usman Ruwan Godiya, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, Hussaini Adamu Karaduwa and Khaliel Ibrahim Aminu.

Others include Aminu Lawal Jibiya, Lawal Usman Bagiwa, Hamza Muhammad Borodo, Dr Abba Abdullahi and Abdu Habu Dankum.