Anchor Insurance Sponsors NAFEST

Anchor Insurance Company Limited, has said that it will sponsor this year’s edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST ) being hosted by Edo State.

Anchor Insurance Managing Director, Mr. Ebose Augustine, who disclosed this during a chat with journalists, Lagos explained that in sponsoring the event, Anchor Insurance as a corporate citizen with high respect for social responsibility, sees it as an honour to support events of this sort which aims at restoring and keeping Nigerian culture.

“This support is one of our ways of giving back to the society as it is the society that has ensured our continued success through their patronage. It is, therefore, not out of place to give the support we could to ensure the success of the festival.”

He explained that the company accepted sponsorship of the event which would take place this month because of realisation of the fact that Nigeria was fast losing its culture to Western ways.

“Any race without a culture is a lost race. It is our passionate resolve at Anchor Insurance to be part of any programme that will help to promote and ensure the Nigerian diverse cultures do not go into extinction.”

Commending the company for its concern, the Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora, Hon. Osaze Osemwegie-Ero, noted that the state recognises the reputation of Anchor Insurance Company Limited in promoting arts, culture and tourism in Nigeria and was convinced that through the company’s continued support, it will weave a tapestry of hope for arts, culture and tourism.

The Head Corporate Communication of Anchor Insurance Mr Nelso Egboboh, said the company had similarly been decorated with the “Customer Service Brand of the Year 2018” and “Fastest Growing Insurance Brand in Nigeria” awards.