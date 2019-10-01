WASRA to Mobilise Funds for Infrastructure Development in West Africa

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The acting Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Mary Uduk, has stated that one of the mandates of the West Africa Securities Regulators Association (WASRA) is to provide the necessary regulatory platform for capital market operators to play a major role in mobilising funds in the sub-region.

According to her, these funds would finance infrastructure and contribute to the development of the process that will integrate and ultimately develop the regional capital market.

Uduk stated this in Abuja Tuesday while announcing that the West Africa Capital Market Integration Council has commenced registration for the inaugural Biennial West Africa Capital Market Conference (WACMaC) to be held between October 28 and 29 at Sofitel Hotel Ivoire, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The conference has as its theme “Positioning West Africa Capital Markets to Achieve Sustainable and Real Economic Growth Through Integration and Sound Regulation” and seeks to provide a forum for key stakeholders to discuss the pertinent issues relating to infrastructure financing across the region as well as proffer solutions or recommendations that will help shape the development and integration of the region’s capital markets.

The public conference, according to Uduk, will feature over 40 distinguished speakers and panelists, from Africa and beyond, including senior policy makers, business leaders, investors, thought leaders, and keynote speakers such as Mark Napier, Director, FSD Africa; Dr. Eunice Egbuna, Director-General, West Africa Monetary Institute; and M. Constatin Dabiré, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister in charge of Public Private Partnerships, Burkina Faso.

Also to feature are Dr. Jonathan Aremu, Consultant ECOWAS Common Investment Market; Mr. David Ashiagbor, Coordinator, Making Finance Work for Africa; and Mr. Chinua Azubuike, CEO, Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Limited, among others.

“The conference is expected to feature sessions on financing infrastructure deficit in the region through the capital market, sustainable financing, Capital Market Integration and Fintech, Investor Protection in an Era of Integration and the Contribution of Investment Funds to Financing the Regions needs, among others.

“Organisations interested in sponsoring the event can learn more on the conference website,” she stated.

According to Uduk, it is expected that the challenges facing regulators and market operators in regulating cross border activities and bodies, raising inter-regional funds and listings will be adequately addressed.