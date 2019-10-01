No Neymar for PSG as Parisians Take on Galatasaray Tonight

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar serves the final game of his two-game European ban when his side face Galatasaray in the Champions League tonight.

Neymar, 27, was given a three-game suspension for insulting match officials after PSG’s loss to Manchester United in March, but the ban was later reduced to two matches.

Forward Kylian Mbappe, 20, is available for the Ligue 1 leaders after he played for 30 minutes in their 1-0 win over Bordeaux on Saturday on his return from a thigh injury following a month out.

Substitute Mbappe made an instant impact as he set up Neymar, who scored the winning goal at the weekend.

PSG are top of Group A after beating Real Madrid 3-0 in their first match, while Galatasaray, seventh in the Turkish Super Lig, were involved in a goalless draw away at Belgian side Club Bruges in their Champions League opener.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Real Madrid v Brugge (5.55pm)

Galatasaray v PSG (8.00pm)

Red Star v Olympiakos (8.00pm)

Tottenham v B’ Munich(8.00pm)

Atalanta v Shakhtar (5.55pm)

Man City v D’Zagreb (8.00pm)

Juve v Leverkusen (8.00pm)

Lokomotiv v Atletico (8.00pm)