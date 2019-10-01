Flight Delayed as Dana Air’s Plane Suffers Wheel-lock in Owerri

Chinedu Eze

Air passengers were delayed yesterday when Dana Air flight operated by MD 83 aircraft suffered what is known in aviation sector as ‘wheel-lock’ at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

THISDAY learnt that the aircraft nose-wheel locked up while it was taxiing to take off at the runway.

It was a Lagos-bound flight.

The incident, which happened at the threshold of the runway by about 3.00 p.m, forced Dana Air to ground the aircraft and made plans for another aircraft to airlift the passengers.

THISDAY gathered that the incident caused long delay as the passengers waited for the arrival of another aircraft by 6.00 p.m., which airlifted them to Lagos.

Spokesman of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa told THISDAY that the issues concerning the incident were resolved as the airline made effective plans to airlift the passengers to their destination.

“We suffered a nose-wheel lock at Owerri airport. When the incident happened the pilot managed the situation well, but we sent another aircraft to take the passengers to Lagos,” he said.ß