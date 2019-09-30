Wema Bank Empowers Customers

Wema Bank Plc has rewarded 20 of its Royal Kiddies Account customers as the financial institution announced winners of its Wema Education Awards for 2019.

Following the announcement to provide education support for its customers, a total of 20 winners emerged with six coming from the bank’s Lagos region, five from South-west and three each from South-east, South-south and the northern region.

Speaking at the draw held in Lagos, a statement quoted the Divisional Head, Retail Banking, Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, to have revealed the commitment shown by customers of the bank’s Royal Kiddies Account. According to him, the management of Wema Bank has discovered over the years that the annual award has carved out a niche for itself in the banking sector in Nigeria.

He stated that the cash prize from the award has endeared itself to the hearts of many parents, who already have opened an account for their children aged 0 to 12 years.

Ifebogun, disclosed that many of those parents usually look forward with expectations of their children being among the lucky winners.

He went on to assure customers that Wema Bank would continue the children education support scheme and charged parents yet to open the account to do so.

According to him, the Royal Kiddies Account allows lodgment of dividend warrants and cheques in the beneficiary child’s name.

As part of the benefits accruable from the account, he explained, Wema Bank charges no interest on any banker’s cheque purchased for payment of school fees for the account holder.

Similarly, the Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola, said the financial institution believes that education plays a key role in the future of every child.

This, she said, was the reason the bank attaches importance to Wema Education Awards.

She described the award as a veritable window through which the bank supports the destiny of future champions.