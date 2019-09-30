Universal McCann Appoints Efienamokwu CEO

Raheem Akingbolu

The Universal McCann Lagos (UM) has appointed Austin Efienamokwu as Chief Executive Officer, in a move industry sources termed a major generational leadership shift.

Efienamokwu, formerly Media Director & Business Head at Vizeum Nigeria, a subsidiary arm of Media Fuse Dentsu Aegis Network is a holder of MBA from Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, and a graduate of Quantity Surveying from Yaba college of Technology.

The new agency head started his media advertising career with MediaReach OMD as a management trainee and rose to become maiden country manager of the Cameroun office and later proceeded to work with Capital Media, a media agency of DDB Lagos as their Strategy Director. He however resigned his position at the media agency to take up appointment at the client’s side with Bharti Airtel Nigeria.

Still poised for career satisfaction and encouraged by his passion for creative media solutions, Efienamokwu joined Vizeum as Media Director/Business Head, where he served at West Africa Hub media director overseeing launch of ABInBev’s Budweiser in Nigeria and other international and national brands across the region until his recent appointment as the CEO of Universal McCann (An IPG Mediabrands network).

His appointment at Vizeum helped to accelerate the agency’s rapid growth and drive development of services and capabilities for competitiveness.

“It is to the credit of Austin Efienamokwu that Vizeum became one of the fastest growing media agency, winning several juicy media advertising businesses and awards within the Media Fuse Dentsu Aegis Network.

“Austin has over 15years experience managing multinational brands. His key areas of specialisations include connections planning, strategic media planning & implementation planning, and brand management on several multinational brands across sectors (Brewery, Tobacco, Pharmaceuticals, Telecom, FMCG, & Financial Services) in Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon & Central Africa regions,” a statement from the firm added.