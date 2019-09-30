THISDAY Reporter Wins Best Investigative Crime Reporter in Nigeria

Chiamaka Ozulumba

Crime and investigative reporter with THISDAY Newspaper, Sunday Ehigiator has been announced the winner of the ‘Best Investigative Crime Reporter in Nigeria (Print)’ category for the forthcoming Africa Security Watch Awards (SWA), scheduled to hold in Dubai from November 6 to 7, 2019.

According to a statement jointly signed by the International Coordinator and CEO of SWA, Patrick Agbambu, and the Chairman Board of Trustees, SWA, General Joseph Nnuoo-Mensah (Rtd), the reporter emerged winner of the category “after a meticulous assessment of official and personal drive in support of crime fighting and provision security and safety, through deep-rooted investigative journalism in Nigeria”.

Ehigiator, alongside three others from different media organisations across Africa, was in August, nominated for two categories of the awards; ‘Best Investigative Crime Reporter in Nigeria (Print)’ and ‘Best Investigative Crime Reporter in West Africa and Central Africa (Print)’ categories respectively.

He eventually beat his contenders to winning the ‘Best Investigative Crime Reporter in Nigeria (Print)’.

The statement further read that “the award conferment will be done at the 16th Africa Security Watch Awards, conference and exhibition scheduled to hold in November 6 and 7, 2019, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai deira Creek, United Arab Emirate.