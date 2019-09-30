Obaseki’s reforms: Edo govt inducts over 1,000 newly recruited civil servants

In line with Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s vision to reposition the state’s civil service for optimal performance, the state government has commenced a 3-day orientation programme for over 1,000 civil servants who were recently recruited into the state civil service.

While declaring the orientation programme open at Imaguero College in Benin City, the State’s Head of Service, Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, said the programme was organised by the state government for officers on Grade level 07 and above who were appointed into the mainstream of the state’s civil service between 2017 and 2018.

According to him, “These officers were absorbed into the mainstream of the civil service in 2017. They also include those recruited in 2018 by the Edo State Civil Service Commission.

“The main thrust of the exercise is to develop their capacity on rules guiding the civil service and train them on how to conduct themselves as civil servants while discharging their duties.”

Ehiozuwa urged the participants to take advantage of the programme to understand what is required of them in the discharge of their duties, adding, “Edo State government, under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, is committed to ensuring training and re-training of every category of staff in the state public service to achieve efficiency and ensure effective service delivery to taxpayers.”

He said civil servants must continue to represent government positively and show respect for constituted authority, noting, “These are sacrosanct in the service, as the government rewards hard work. There is also a mechanism that exists in the service designed to call erring staff to order.”

Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Establishments, Training and Manpower Services in the office of Head of Service, Mrs Deborah Enakhimion, said the purpose of the programme is to formally acquaint participants with necessary guidelines for conduct in the civil service, including financial instruments and other government regulations.

Enakhimion noted that over 1000 participants from different state ministries are scheduled to partake in the programme, which has been spread for a three-day duration to accommodate everyone.

In a lecture entitled ‘Rules and Ethical Principles of Civil Service,’ a retired Permanent Secretary, Barr. Steve Omorodion urged the new civil servants to acquaint themselves with the civil service rules, other regulations and extant circulars so as to provide optimal service to Edo people.