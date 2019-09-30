MAUTECH Professor Abducted, Brother Killed

By Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa state police command has confirmed the abduction of Adamu Zata, a professor of soil science at the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Adamawa state.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, made the confirmation on Monday and also said the kidnappers killed the professor’s younger brother, Dr. Sheda Zata, a veterinary doctor.

Nguroje said the incident took place at about 2:00am while the professor and his family members including his younger brother killed were still in bed.

He said the police were on top of the situation adding that the commissioner of Police has deployed operatives to go after the kidnappers.

He said the remains of Dr Sheda had been deposited at the Specialists Hospital Yola.

A family member told THISDAY that ten armed men broke into the house of the professor through the fence in Girei, around 2:00am Monday, ransacked the house and brought all occupants of the house to the sitting room.

He said after snatching their handsets and other means of communication, they took the professor at gun point, killing his younger brother, Dr. Sheda, 49 who attempted to prevent them from taking away his elder brother.

The source said Professor Zata was in October last year abducted at the same residence and paid the ransom of N2 million to secure his release from the hands of his kidnappers .

He said the kidnappers were yet to demand for ransom or state the reason for his kidnap.