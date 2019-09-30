Institute Seeks Inclusion of Change Management 

in Education Curriculum

The Institute of Change Management (ICM) has called on the federal government to include the teaching of change management in the education curriculum at all levels.

Registrar of the institute, Mr. Joseph Anetor, made the call on the sidelines of the induction of new members into the institute in Lagos.

He stated that it was important that students were trained to become change agents from the earliest stage of their education.

According to him, Nigeria cannot compete effective in this current era except it has persons with change management skills as policy formulators and executor.

“Change is needed by everyone in order to adapt to the challenges of an ever changing and complex society. Those who cannot drive change cannot achieve any meaningful or tangible growth,” he said.

Earlier in his keynote lecture titled: “Leading in a VUCA world: The Change Management Imperatives,” a management consultant, Mr. Tayo Ayoola, said the society was characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA).

Ayoola said contemporary society was moving at nearly the speed of lightening which required today’s professionals to keep a step ahead of the unexpected and react in a timely manner; stay on course despite constant surprises and lack of predictability; steer one’s operations through complexity, chaos and confusion and be able to take decisive actions.

The consultant urged professionals to think global but act local.

He noted that success in a VUCA world would require setting laudable goals, relying on technology, being flexible as well as adaptive among others.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Nathaniel Osewele, said the institute’s mission was to build skilled and competent change management specialist, organisations and institutions.

A total of 15 people were inducted into the various cadres of membership of the institute.