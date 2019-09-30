Fidelity, Greenhill Recycling Support Environmental Sanitation

Hamid Ayodeji

A waste management firm, Greenhill Recycling and Fidelity Bank Plc have organised an environmental clean-up exercise, in collaboration with the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

The exercise was to commemorate the world sanitation day, as part of efforts to cater for a cleaner and healthier environment.

Greenhill Recycling is a social enterprise that creates wealth from waste whilst generating employment opportunities for people living in the high-density, low-income areas of the Lagos Metropolis.

Its innovative approach to waste management revolves around awarding redeemable Greenpoints to subscribers who regularly present their waste for pick-up and, subsequently, recycling at its plant located at Ejigbo, Lagos.

The firm recently beat over 2000 other applicants to emerge the first runner-up in the maiden edition of the Fidelity SME Funding Grants Competition, which was organized on 7th of August, 2019.

For finishing second, it carted away the sum of N1 million.

In line with its commitment to institutionalising the top five finalists from the competition as successful businesses, and as part of the drive towards promoting environmental sustainability, Fidelity Bank Plc LC took part in the Isolo Clean-up event, which was organised by Greenhill Recycling to mark the 2019 edition of the World Cleanup Day.

Staff and customers of the bank were on hand to clean up the streets of Isolo in the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The highlight of the event was the launch of the Blue Box initiative by LAWMA.

The Chief Executive Officer, Greenhill Recycling, Mariam Lawani, during the sanitation scheme, pointed out that the initiative was in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to her, the firm was committed to ensuring a clean and healthy environment in the country.

Lawani said, “we need members of the community to understand that it is their civic responsibility not to indiscriminately dispose their waste.

“We are working together with LAWMA so as to supply residents of Isolo LGA waste bags for them to dispose wastes such as, cans, glass, plastic, old newspapers, nylons separate from other kinds of waste that are dis-solvable over time.

“We would come to the area to pick up the waste bags filled with waste once the residents have filled up the bag with their recyclable waste once in a week and this service we provide has no charges attached to it.

“In exchange for the recyclable waste we would be giving the households incentives so as to motivate them to manage and effectively dispose their waste products.”