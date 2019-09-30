Edo Specialist Hospital offers free medical check-up for senior citizens in Edo

As part of activities to celebrate the International Older Persons Day and Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary, the Edo Specialist Hospital would throw its doors open for persons above 60 years old in the state to undertake free medical checks at the state-of-the-art facility.

The Edo Specialist Hospital was recently opened to the public after minor repairs, to serve as a reference hospital in the state, providing highly-sought-after medical services with its state-of-the-art equipment and highly-skilled personnel.

The International Older persons Day is commemorated by the United Nations and its sister agencies on October 1, every year.

In a statement by its management, the hospital said the free medical check-up would commence from 9 am to 2 pm, and would be open to senior citizens, including retirees and those about to retire in the state.

According to the management, the hospital will be open for free medical check-up for senior citizens, which provides an opportunity for this group of people to access medical check-up in the hospital facility without registration.

Some of the services on offer to mark the International Day for Older Persons include consultancy, counselling, screening for hypertension and diabetes, among others.

The hospital’s management added that necessary arrangements have been concluded for the exercise, which is part of its way of fulfilling its corporate social responsibility in the community.