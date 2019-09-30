AFN’s Technical Director Recalled from World Championships, Faces Probe           

*Oduduru qualifies for 200m s’final, Okagbare back for the longer sprint

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Following the poor handling of the beef between double Commonwealth Games sprint champion Blessing Okagbare, Divine Oduduru and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) leading to the initial disqualification of the two medals hopefuls from the 200m of the ongoing IAAF World Championships, the Technical Director of the federation, Sunday Adeleye, has been recalled home from Doha, Qatar.

Although both sprinters were later reinstated to the championships’ 200m following Nigeria’s appeal on why both athletes made ‘No Show’ in the 100m heat on Friday, THISDAY learnt that Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, wants the matter investigated over glaring administrative lapses and violation of IAAF rules and regulations.

Both athletes had informed the AFN that they would not be running in the blue ribband race in order for them to concentrate on the longer sprint where their chances of podium placement was greater.

But the minister who was reported to have followed developments in Doha till the early hours of Sunday morning was said to have ordered the recall of the TD and probably start immediate investigation to establish the extent of negligence and administrative lapses that have brought international embarrassment to the country.

IAAF rules state that, unless they’re injured or sick, athletes who withdraw after a certain deadline become ineligible for the rest of the championships.

Okagbare later on Saturday told Associated Press that both she and Oduduru repeatedly told the AFN leadership that they had no plans to run in the 100.

“It’s not the first time they’ve done a thing like this,” she said. “They deal with the African Games and national championships, but this is not Africa. We’re not running at national championships.

“People here take the rules seriously and we keep bending them. It’s wrong. It’s incompetency. I feel like they’re wasting my World Championships. I don’t know how many more I have. I’m 30,” Okagbare stressed in the chat with the French wire agency at the Championship in Doha.

Oduduru ran 20.40 in the heat to qualify as one of the three fastest losers that made in to the semi final. The time was a far cry from his PB of 19.76 that gave him the 2019 NCAA 200m crown.

Following her reinstatement yesterday, Okagbare is to open her chase for medal in Doha in the 200m this morning.