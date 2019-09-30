59th Independence: We are Better Together, Says APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to be wary of those who hide under religion, politics, tribe and sundry groupings to turn Nigerians against one another, saying the country is better together.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, stated this in a congratulatory message to Nigerians on the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

The ruling party said it salutes the founding fathers who fought for the independence of the country and also members of the Armed Forces, many of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and keep the country united.

He added that in spite of the inherited and the current challenges, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has made commendable strides on so many fronts, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, curbing insurgency and emerging crimes.

The party spokesman also said the Buhari-led federal government is strengthening the country’s democratic institutions, even though the same government has flouted court orders a number of times.

Issa-Onilu stated: “As a nation, we are better together than we are apart. Hence, we must be wary of those who hide under religion, politics, tribe and sundry groupings to turn us against one another. Despite our perceived differences, our strength and progress depends on our ability to harness our rich diversity.

“Finally, we admonish well meaning Nigerians to engage only in acts that would heal our fault lines by promoting ethnic and religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which would engender Nigeria’s growth and development.”

The party noted that as Africa’s most populous nation, the country can do much better, given its natural resources and potential, stressing that the present administration is committed to building on and affirming the country’s giant of Africa status.