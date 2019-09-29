Independence Day Golf: IBB Club Hosts Achimota

By Wale Ajimotokan

Sports Minister Sunday Dare, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, played the ceremonial tee off yesterday morning during the international matchplay between IBB International Club and Country Club, Abuja and Achimota Club 1928 of Ghana. The matchplay was organised to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day.

Dare was received by the Chairman IBB Club Board of Trustees, Gen IBM Haruna (Rtd), the Captain, Mr Sola Awoyungbo and the Chairman Independence Day Tournament Planning Committee, Senator Emmanuel Anosike.

While delivering the President’s felicitation message, Dare said Buhari was delighted to have the Ghanaian contingent visit Abuja. He also expressed pleasure that the partnership between the two clubs had been ongoing for almost a decade. He added that the collaboration should go beyond sports.

“The fact that I am here representing the president is evidential that golf is one of the sports that will enjoy the support of government. The President is really happy with what we are doing here, as he joins you and millions of Nigerians to celebrate the Independence anniversary. In 59 years, we have gone thus far in twists and turns, but in 59 years, we can look at this country and actually say it has progressed,” Dare said.

While describing the IBB Golf as a reputable golf club, he said the president is committed to all round sports development,

Speaking to reporters, Anosike thanked President Buhari for visiting the club, by detailing the minister to represent him.

Ghana, which is led by AVM Kadiri (Rtd) is in Abuja with a contingent of 40 golfers and tennis players.

The two clubs will play the singles matches on Sunday, while the Independence Tournament will climax on October 1 with an amateur tournament.

“We will have a large field on October 1, playing the shotgun, with between 12-16 golfers teeing off on every hole. In addition, we will have friends from Uganda, Rwanda and captains of clubs from Africa are to be part of this event,” Anosike said.