Folorunsho Alakija’s Wondrous Gift

How much of Folorunsho Alakija, Africa’s richest woman and Vice-Chairman of Famfa Oil Limited, did you know?

To many, she is a billionaire and an oil magnate. To some others, she is a global citizen with a cosmopolitan outlook. No doubt, she fits perfectly into these descriptions.

But beyond this, the beautiful woman of substance is a philanthropist par excellence. She gives without looking back!

In line with her avowed philanthropy and commitment to academic excellence, the oil baroness, last week, inaugurated the Modupe and Folorunsho Alakija Teaching Hospital, in fulfilment of her promise to Osun State University last year.

This, it was gathered, coincided with the grand finale of the 8th convocation ceremony of the university, where she also got an award alongside other notable individuals such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The hospital, which will gulp N500 million, will be equipped with world-class community health unit, maternity, neonatal medicare, research, and diagnostic laboratories, state-of-the-art operating theatre, cutting-edge diagnostic imaging, inclusive of CT, MRI, ultrasound facilities, X-ray and radiotherapy suites.

Among other things, the hospital will help reduce the number of patients who are constantly flying out of the country for specialist medical care.

It is a fact that Alakija has successfully etched her name in the sands of time. She holds a pride of place in Nigeria’s fashion industry and inspires the womenfolk a great deal.

Though she comes from a privileged background, she realized early in life that the surest way to success is through determination, clear vision and ceaseless prayers.

Indeed, all these have been her guiding principles in life.