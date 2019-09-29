Famery Entertainment plans big for the Nigerian Music Industry

Tosin Clegg

CEO of Famery Entertainment, Oluwafemi Mojeed Olanrewaju Ogundare is a man seasoned with excellence and good will. He is a former US Army Captain with so many educational degrees he has credited to his name. Femi’s incredible passion for music and entertainment is what prompts him to take the next step of improving and enhancing the ways music artistes and music business is being handled in Nigeria so as to give artists the ability to make name for themselves as well as maximize profit in the music industry.

Famery Entertainment started in Maryland, USA in 2012, his dedication and his steadfast devotion procured the completion of Undisputed Intercontinental Champion album by Olajide Akanni aka Sketo J, Fuji Blessing by Toheeb Atanda aka Small Remi Ayata, My Father My Daughter featuring Alhaji Pasuma and Bukola Apeke “Yeye Oganla” hip hop singles Sweet Lagos, Gotta get it, Famery Anthem, 2018 money, kokoro Famery, My money, Ronaldo, Dada Toja all by the talented T Code.

Talking about music Femi had this to say, “Music has always been a passion of mine more so I have long desire to help give the voiceless the ability to be heard. My inspiration in music is Percy “Master P” Miller CEO of No Limit Records out of New Orleans Louisiana USA. The business minds that he was able to turn a $50,000 loan to a $300 million empire known as the New No Limit Records has given me the motivation, dedication, and the confidence in my own abilities to build my own music empire. Music is the movement of sound to reach the soul for the education of its virtue. Music is the greatest communication in the world. Even if people don’t understand the language that you’re singing in, they still know good music when they hear it”.

Femi is passionate about the Nigerian Music industry and he is relentless on making more industrious and enriching for all its stake holders.