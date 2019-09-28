Uche  Elendu: I’m Touching Lives, Helping Women Achieve Their Body Goals without  Surgery

Uche is an actor, producer and a beauty entrepreneur. She has featured in numerous Nollywood movies. She tells Tosin Clegg about herself, acting, producing and her new product line, among others

I’m having a fantastic year

I’m so fulfilled. God has been very faithful this year. This year has been amazing. I have achieved a lot of my goals, meeting my expectations. Though the year is not yet over, but I have been able to achieve all my goals for 2019. I have just set up my personal brand and I’m pushing it to limelight and it’s about helping a lot of women to achieve confidence with their body, which is something I’m really passionate about. I feel so fulfilled that my brand is reaching out to a lot of people and they are getting good results. I’m also working on my personal movie this year. I hope to get to the cinema this year. The plan to start filming is on top gear and things are falling in the right way.

I didn’t take any break for movies

It is my first love. So, I’m still very much in the sector, but only slowed down because the movie sector doesn’t pay like before. Not like I am into movies, just for the money, but it is my job, so I am supposed to make a living out of it. Recently, we have had lots of piracy issues and that’s why producers no longer invest in movie productions. There was a drop in the production and marketing of movies. That’s the main reason, most of us decided to venture into other businesses to boost our finance.

I’m into beauty generally

I’m a beautiful woman and I know what it takes to keep being beautiful. So, I’m extending it to other women who don’t know how to keep their body in good shape after delivery. I am also into skincare, hair, body sculpting; I run a beauty store basically.

The birth my products

The birth my products was prompted by my passion for beauty, passion for looking good, and passion for helping women to achieve their beauty goals. It is actually something that I’m passionate about and fortunate to benefit from a product that I was introduced to by a friend of mine in the United States. It was very good for waist training. So, I gave it a shot for like five months and when I came back to Nigeria, everybody was complimenting my new look. And that time, I thought if I could achieve this for such a time, why would people risk going under the knife for the same purpose. So, I ordered for a few friends of mine and after using it for a while, they all said to me, ‘Uche this thing they really work oh’. This is really good. That’s how I decided to do more research on it with the mind of making a living out of this. I traveled and checked other products. I can now proudly boast that I have the best effective waist product in Nigeria. I really wanted to touch lives with my products and Killer Curves gave me that satisfaction. I was able to touch lives and help women achieve their body goals without surgery. I started in November 2018, and that was when I brought my first batch of products. So far, it has been awesome.

Killer Curves has different kinds of products

We have the sculpting garment. I gave it that name because of the way it defines the body. It flattens the body, takes inches off the waist, lifts the breast and has a butt lifter. I made sure I have the best quality ever with the sculpting garment. I make very little profit from it, but seeing the customer’s satisfaction makes me more fulfilled. I also have waist trainer, slimming product that burn fats and detoxify the body. They work together with the waist trainer and sculpting garment.

Picking ambassadors for my brand

Actually, I have only one actor as my ambassador, which is Destiny Etiko. I picked her because she’s one person that encouraged me in the business. When I started my business, she bought my products, used them, was supportive, told her social media followers about the product. She’s also a hard working girl, uses herself as an example because she has killer curves. She is the Killer Curves Queen. So, I don’t regret using her as an ambassador.

Running multiple businesses, acting and coping with every other thing

Yes, I run multiple businesses; from CEO Killer Curves, CEO Lendy Hair and more. I’m also a mother of two lovely children and I’m an actor extra-ordinary. Actually, I won’t say it’s easy as an entrepreneur that’s still trying to get her brand well recognised because I have to be in the picture at all times. My business is not something I can employ people to run. Killer Curves has four staff, and Lendy Hair has two. I have people handling my social pages, those in charge of logistics, among others. But it’s not enough; it’s something that has to do with the body, so I have to be there, so it’s not easy. It is very tasking and I have to create a time table for myself. Of course, I have kids, they go to school and they are my world. It is very tasking. But I also have siblings that help them with their homework. I also have an amazing mother that comes around whenever I’m out of the country for a shoot to make sure I keep in touch with my kids. So, basically I try to attend to every responsibility in a very responsible way.

I actually find time to relax and my relaxation is spending time with my kids

I’m not really an out-going person. You can’t find me out there except I’m really forced by friends or when someone close is celebrating something. Apart from that, my best moment is when I’m home with my kids. I try as much as possible when I can afford it to go on a vacation with my kids. I eat, sleep, read and search online. Basically, that’s what I do at my relaxation moment.

Men should know that good women are scarce

So, when you find one, learn to protect her, love and appreciate her efforts. Make her happy. There are lots of women out there but we have very few good women. Most women out there are materialistic, wicked; they are out to frustrate men because they have been hurt. So, when you get a woman that loves you unconditionally with or without money, appreciate her. Not all women are materialistic some women just want you to show them love, most of them go to church to pray for their husbands to have money, pray for their husbands protection and favour. Most spend their last card on their husbands to make sure they are happy but at the end what they get is rejection. Their husbands leave them to follow slay queens that will suck the little one they are able to get. It doesn’t have anything to do with my personal life. It is just painful and obvious that’s it happening in our society today, that’s why marriages are crashing. Men feel that when they marry a woman or probably she’s given them a child, then she doesn’t have any other place to go. They prefer to go out and look for those slim girls, wearing bum short, that’s why I say women should stop tying wrapper at home, they should buy Killer Curves, shape up their bodies, so, that your man will respect you. So, in one way or the other men appreciate women because of their looks. Respect your woman, and give them a sense of belonging. Show them love, do not drive women into depression, that’s why I advise if the marriage is violent and you can’t bear it anymore my dear run for your life. Being single is better than single in the casket. I’m not in any way encouraging divorce, rather men love your wives. Women should also know their worth, love their husbands and be faithful. But never stay in a toxic relationship. Run for your dear life.

What makes a good marriage

It is understanding, tolerance, love of God. Fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. When you have a woman that fears God, the marriage is bound to work but when you have a woman that fears God and a man that doesn’t, and you try to make the man fear God and he refuses, be at alert. Because people that fear God have conscience, they do things because they feel He owns their life. For me, my say is before a woman goes into marriage, make sure it is with a man that fears God, loves, tolerates, share thoughts together and understands you well. The two parties should love each other, tolerate each other, pray together and share ideas together.

Talking about celebrity marriages

Celebrities are human beings and as much as celebrities’ marriages crash, marriages around the world crash, it’s not about beeing a celebrity, but it’s just about the individuals. Marriage is coming together of two different people from two different opinions, different backgrounds, different understanding of life and marriage. So, when that understanding is not there it’s a big problem. Most men feel insecure and threatened when they marry celebrities.

They are jealous because their wives are celebrities and most likely have more fame, more money, meets a lot of people out there and all that. Most people feel female celebrities always cheat, but it is not always that way in most cases.

Celebrity women have admirers, they are also admired by their fans, they have male colleagues, but their ability to keep these relationships cordial is the main issue. I don’t like to hear people say ‘female celebrities’ marriages don’t last.’