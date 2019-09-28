Ondo Deepens Health Reforms, Establishes 3 State-of the Art Referral Centres

By Ezekiel Okpuzor

The Ondo State Government has restated its irrevocable commitment to further deepen its on-going health reforms aimed at upgrading the primary health facilities for effective and efficient service delivery to all citizens across the state.

An authoritative source made available to the media informed that said the administration of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, has concluded plans on the establishment of state of the art referral centres across the 3 senatorial districts.

The source said: “Already, a multi-million naira biomedical equipment and consumables have been distributed to over 300 primary healthcare facilities across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“At the same time, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN is upgrading the Ondo and Akure Specialist Hospitals into full-fledged teaching hospitals to serve the academic needs of the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences as well as enhance public health service delivery system.

