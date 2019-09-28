NOA Wants Leaders to Patronise Made-in-Nigeria Goods

Mr David Dogo, Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) FCT Directorate, has urged political, traditional and religious leaders to use Made-in-Nigeria products.

The NOA Director made the appeal on Friday in Abuja at the Standard Organisation of Nigeria’s (SON) special day held at the ongoing 2019 Abuja International Trade Fair.

He said that collective efforts were required in sensitising Nigerians to understand the need to patronise Made-in-Nigeria goods.

According to him, we need to change the mindset that foreign products are better than what can be manufactured locally in Nigeria.

“That mindset is a reflection of how low we value ourselves and lack of confidence and patriotism.

“Consequently, Nigeria has become a dumping ground for which reason SON was set up.

“The only way to improve quality is by patronising Made-in-Nigerian goods and only with good quality that manufacturers can easily access financing,” Dogo said.

He also canvassed for the introduction of awards for the use of Made-in-Nigeria goods in government agencies to serve as incentives.

While commending the Federal Government for banning the importation of some goods, Dogo said that the move would encourage local manufacturers.

“This will also grow our economy, manufacturers will produce more, jobs will be created and we will have products to export,” Dogo said.

Earlier, FCT Coordinator, SON, Mr Gambo Dimka, urged manufacturers to ensure their products attain desired standard to remain relevant in the market.

“We can do it by creating a powerful incentive to improve industrial standards.

“Nigeria as a nation is blessed with hardworking and intelligent population, and our effort is to release the creative energies and ingenuity of our people to more meaningful production,’’ Gambo said. (NAN)