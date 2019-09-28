IPAC President Advocates Political Party Registration Commission

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Worried by the numbers of registered political parties and attendant shortcomings in Nigeria, the National President, Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), Chief Peter Ameh yesterday advocated the establishment of Political Party Registration Commission.

He spoke yesterday at the annual Democracy Lecture/Merit Award with the theme ‘2019 General Elections in Nigeria Post Mortem: Curbing Electoral Challenges: Panacea to Democratic Values’ organised by Osun State chapter of IPAC.

Chief Ameh also said for credible and acceptable elections in Nigeria, electronic transmission of results is inevitable for future elections.

According to him, there will be less litigations if and when electronic voting and electronic transmission of results are incorporated into our electoral process.

Ameh who also called for electoral reform that would encourage conducive atmosphere for credible election adding that all registered political parties under the umbrella of IPAC should unite to make democracy flourish in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, Osun State IPAC chapter chairman, Prince Bello Adebayo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant stakeholders for the success of 2019 general elections.

He urged Osun State governor to provide good governance and embrace all-inclusive government he professes.

In his lecture, the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Olusegun Agbaje identified funding as a major challenge to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adding that late release of funds to the electoral body affects logistics.

He noted that the attendant bureaucracy in releasing funds to INEC should be relaxed because according to him, when funds were released late, it affects logistics.

According to him, amendment to the Electoral Act was inevitable so that some hindrance to easy electoral process might be removed to ensure acceptable results.

He urged politicians to change their attitudes to politicking adding that election should not be a do or die affair.

In his remarks, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola urged politicians to always dialogue and brainstorm to nurture the nation democracy.

He said the dialogue would form foundation for building strong democratic values to erect a peaceful, prosperous and developed nation.

The governor also advised politicians to brainstorm to arrive at future solutions to the challenges of the elections.