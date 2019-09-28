GtBank Plans Big for Fashion Weekend 

Foremost financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank, has concluded plans for the 2019 edition of its annual fashion show sets to hold in Lagos.

According to the company, the event aimed to promote enterprise in Africa’s rapidly growing fashion industry, which in the last eight years, has brought together renowned fashion experts and personalities to interact with hundreds of thousands of young Africans ,who are passionate about fashion and entrepreneurship.

This year, the event is arranged to feature over 30 distinguished fashion leaders, designers and industry experts, whilst providing more than 130 indigenous small businesses with free stalls to showcase and sell Africa’s finest ensemble of apparel and fashion accessories.

The free to attend show will hold for two days and will put a spotlight on Africa’s emerging fashion industry whilst showcasing the talent and creativity of indigenous small businesses in the fashion space.

Commenting further, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the bank, Segun Agbaje, said; “Africa is home to some of the most creative fashion talents on the planet, and we are delighted and proud to provide them with a global platform that connects them to the world. As we work towards the 4th edition of the biggest fashion showcase in Africa, which holds between 9th and 10th of November, our goal is to not only showcase the wealth of talent, innovation and enterprise that abound in Africa’s fashion space, but to also grow the continent’s contribution to the global fashion industry by empowering budding entrepreneurs at home with everything they need to thrive on the world stage”.

Continuing, he said, “At the heart of the GTBank Fashion Weekend is our vision of promoting enterprise in industries where we believe that we can help small businesses grow and dominate.

In fashion, as well as in food and the creative industry, we see not just the amazing talents and passion of our people, but how, by championing their entrepreneurial spirit, we can enrich millions of lives, uplift communities and grow our economy.”