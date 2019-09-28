Foundation Gives Lagos Schools FaceLift 

by Omolabake Fasogbon

In line with its objective of improving learning outcomes in public primary schools, the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation (BAF), has inducted not less than 75 Head Teachers in Lagos for its 2019-2020 Education Intervention Programme.

The 75 teachers are beneficiaries of the foundation’s continous in-service training for Primary School Teachers (CITPPST) designed as part of BAF’s efforts to fulfill its drive to improve learning outcomes in public primary schools in Lagos State.

BAF also disclosed that it had concluded plans to retrain 1054 public primary school teachers as part of its programmes for the 2019-2020 session.

Speaking during the flag-off of the programme, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadiri Hamzat, lauded the foundation’s efforts since inception, which he confessed that had yielded results in the state in terms of education and economic growth.

Represented by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, he affirmed that Lagos had education as part of its priorities, hence, its support for BAF. He explained that on the part of the state, it had developed three key strategies to enhance learning outcomes, which include : strengthening the curriculum, improve infrastructure as well as the learning space. He also charged the newly inducted head teachers to be more proactive in their approach to teaching and learning.

He said, “As part of our commitments to education, the present administration has agreed to increase education allocation year in year out,which it has already effected this year. The pursuit for education is a task for all and so we enjoin all stakeholders to join us in this noble cause for a greater tomorrow “

At the occassion, Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, expressed optimism in the activities of the foundation to improve literacy level of Nigerians and urged public-spirited persons to support its cause for a better outcome.

“Education is the vehicle for sustainable development. We all need to be actively involved in contributing to this global commitment. Various efforts have been on to change the literacy level of citizens in the country which is still at an alarmingly low rate hovering around 40-50 per cent according to different reports. Therefore , the onus is on all of us to work more strategically, to show the effect of various education interventions on our society and ensuring equitable distribution of necessary resources, to effectively achieve the ambitious goal of attaining quality education for all”.

On his part, Board Chairman of BAF, Mr Babatunde Akinleye, expressed appreciation to private partners as well as Lagos state government for providing a platform that permits collaborations between government and citizens,adding that there is need to make the process more seamless.

“We are presently working with top-ranking educational consultants to provide year-long online and off line training workshops, monitoring, evaluation and one-on-one mentoring, towards the improvement of teachers in the state”, he said.